A day after a grass wildfire erupted in the Chelan Hills area on the east bank of the Columbia River, firefighters were able to gain control it.
A day after a grass fire erupted in the Chelan Hills area on the east bank of the Columbia River, firefighters Saturday turned it back from threatened homes and lifted road closures and evacuation orders.
The wildfire had spread to some 1,800 acres and was officially only 20 percent contained Saturday around 5 p.m. However, Michael Krueger, public information officer for the firefighter team, said crews of about 300 people working to suppress the fire expected to soon have it under full control.
“Barring some wind event, this fire is on its last legs,” Krueger said.
He said ground crews had established fire boundaries of 50 to 100 feet around threatened structures and previous Level 3 evacuation orders on some 50 homes – requiring residents to leave immediately – were downgraded to Level 1, which means just be aware there’s a fire nearby.
Most Read Local Stories
- For third day, grieving orca carries dead calf in water
- A mother grieves: Orca whale continues to carry her dead calf into a second day
- ‘We won’t give up as long as she doesn’t’: Orca mother carries dead calf for fourth day
- He’s Mexican. She’s American. Deportation forced this Washington state family to make a choice. WATCH
- 'The whole thing's crazy': Police tracing trail of soldier from Renton slaying to shootings, suicide on Hood Canal Bridge
Highway 97, closed Friday night, was reopened Saturday about 10 a.m., Krueger said.
Four air firefighting tankers, three helicopters and a larger retardant plane from Canada mounted an air attack on the fire Friday. “We had quite an air show to knock it out,” said Krueger.
The fire was located just south of Beebe Bridge, where Highway 97 crosses the Columbia, about 5 miles southwest of the city of Chelan.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.