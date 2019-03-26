NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has dropped the state’s Republican lieutenant governor from the list of speakers for a women entrepreneurs conference next month.

Chamber CEO Diane Bevan told the Idaho Press that Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is no longer speaking after the chamber board voted to modify the conference agenda.

Bevan says the chamber does not support events that could be perceived as having a political bias.

McGeachin faced backlash last month after she posted on Facebook a photo of herself with members of an anti-government group.

The later deleted post showed her with supporters of Todd Engel, who was sentenced to prison for his role in a 2014 standoff near the Nevada ranch of anti-government activist Cliven Bundy.

McGeachin says she was “disappointed” with the chamber’s decision.

