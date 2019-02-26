HAILEY, Idaho (AP) — A central Idaho home was damaged in an avalanche Monday night.

No one was at the home in Hailey at the time and the damage wasn’t discovered until Tuesday morning. The avalanche sent snow, debris and trees through the windows of the house. Debris from the slide also blocked the Big Wood River for a time until the water cut a pathway through the snow.

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center says the risk of avalanches in the region is high and the center has issued an avalanche warning for both Blaine and Custer counties lasting through Wednesday morning. Officials also closed Highway 75 near Ketchum because of an avalanche near the Galena summit, and other slides have also been reported in the region.