PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge has dismissed charges against an Oregon man who was accused of hurting a protester when he slowly drove his car through a demonstration.

The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports that 55-year-old Mark Alan Dickerson was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving and misdemeanor harassment.

Authorities say he caused bruises to the side, shin and hands of Arthuray Dudley during an October 2018 protest in front of a Portland courthouse.

The case was dismissed Monday after Dudley said he was not available to testify throughout the trial’s full scheduled time.

Dickerson’s defense attorney says protesters were the ones violating the law by impeding traffic, protesting without a permit and beating on Dickerson’s car.

A spokesman says prosecutors believed they could prove the charges but could not proceed without Dudley’s testimony.

