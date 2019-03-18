PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge has dismissed charges against an Oregon man who was accused of hurting a protester when he slowly drove his car through a demonstration.
The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports that 55-year-old Mark Alan Dickerson was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving and misdemeanor harassment.
Authorities say he caused bruises to the side, shin and hands of Arthuray Dudley during an October 2018 protest in front of a Portland courthouse.
The case was dismissed Monday after Dudley said he was not available to testify throughout the trial’s full scheduled time.
Most Read Local Stories
- What are the most common reasons people are homeless in Seattle?
- Seattle upzones 27 neighborhood hubs, passes affordable-housing requirements
- Seattle area feels warmest winter day ever recorded at Sea-Tac, weather service says
- Capitol Hill homeowners say Eastlake upzone would ruin views of Lake Union VIEW
- Take a common houseplant, add a little rabbit DNA and voilà! You get a super air purifier
Dickerson’s defense attorney says protesters were the ones violating the law by impeding traffic, protesting without a permit and beating on Dickerson’s car.
A spokesman says prosecutors believed they could prove the charges but could not proceed without Dudley’s testimony.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com