Cascade Mall in Burlington, Skagit County, will close permanently at the end of June.

In a statement emailed to the Skagit Valley Herald, the mall pinned its demise on “the closure of anchor department stores including JC Penney, Sears and Macy’s, and the added financial impact of COVID-19 on tenants as well as ownership.”

The mall opened in 1989 and is owned by Merlone Geier Partners, which bought it in 2017 for $16 million, the Herald reported.

“It’s a blow to our local economy, both in sales tax revenues as well as jobs lost,” Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton told KING 5. “Skagit County currently has the third-highest unemployment rate in the state, and this type of development won’t help us at all.”

The mall made national headlines in 2016 when five people were killed in a shooting there.