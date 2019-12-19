GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A car crashed into a school bus, injuring six children in southwestern Oregon Thursday morning, authorities said.

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said police and fire responded to the crash on highway 199 in Grants Pass at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The bus with approximately 35 children was headed on a field trip when a 31-year-old driver in a Hyundai Sonata failed to stop for a red light in time and hit the bus from behind at about 35 mph, police said.

Six children who complained of pain were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Police say the driver of the car was issued a citation for following too closely.