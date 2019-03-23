SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a speeding car carrying five teenagers slammed into a tree in Salem, killing one of the occupants.

The Salem police department says it happened at about 4:15 a.m. Saturday. Those in the car were 14 to 17 years old; one 17-year-old was found dead at the scene while the other four were taken to hospitals in Salem and Portland. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Salem police are investigating, but they say speed appears to have been at least one of the contributing factors.

No further information was immediately released.