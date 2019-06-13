ADRIAN, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say mudslides closed a road and stranded campers near the Lake Owyhee Dam in eastern Oregon.

KTVB-TV reports the slides happened Wednesday evening on Owyhee Lake Road as severe thunderstorms moved through the area.

Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe says about 120 campers were stranded, but about 40 campers were able to leave if they chose Thursday after crews cleared a slide blocking access to Camp Highcliff.

As of Thursday afternoon, crews were still clearing slides farther up the road south of the dam. Some 80 campers remained stranded, but authorities were optimistic the road would reopen by Thursday evening.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said Lake Owyhee State Park will be closed until crews can assess road conditions.

Wolfe says one vehicle was caught in a slide and that the occupants escaped without injury.