BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — More than 130 shareholders of Calista Corp. are protesting a massive open-pit gold mine proposed in western Alaska.
KYUK-AM reports the group of shareholders, all women, sent a letter to the Alaska Native corporation, citing concerns about how the Donlin Gold Mine would affect the salmon-spawning Kuskokwim River.
Calista owns the subsurface rights to the mine planned for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region.
Bev Hoffman, a long-time protester of the mine, led the effort to draft the letter and gather signatures.
She says Calista signed the lease two decades ago without shareholder input, so this letter shows the corporation that not all shareholders support the mine.
Calista defended its support for the mine in a statement, saying its staff members have the same stake in the environmental health of the region.
Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org