SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Fifteen wildfire strike teams from Oregon fire departments are on the way to help battle the California wildfires.

The Statesman Journal reports the strike teams, made up of nearly 300 firefighters who will assist in protecting structures, were sent from Klamath, Douglas, Yamhill, Linn, Columbia, Clatsop, Benton, Multnomah, Marion, Washington, Clackamas, Lincoln, Jackson, Josephine, and Lane counties.

California fire officials requested Oregon assistance through a state-to-state mutual aid system Sunday morning. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a statewide emergency as crews battle blazes in Northern and Southern California.