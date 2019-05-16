IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Police have arrested a man in connection with the rape and murder of a young Idaho Falls woman more than two decades ago with the help of DNA.

The Idaho Statesman reports Caldwell Police on Wednesday arrested Brian Leigh Dripps Sr. on a warrant for first-degree murder in perpetration of a rape.

Eighteen-year-old Angie Dodge was raped and stabbed to death in her apartment in 1996.

The Post-Register reports Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson said Thursday that Dripps’ DNA matches a DNA sample left at the scene.

Canyon County Magistrate Judge David Eames presided over Dripps’ initial hearing Thursday.

Defense attorney Josh Taylor unsuccessfully requested that Eames listen to a bond argument, saying Dripps had medical problems and needed pain management that he was unsure the jail could handle.

Dripps will be transported to Bonneville County and held without bail.