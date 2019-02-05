BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho agency that sells whiskey, vodka and other distilled spirits wants relocate or remodel nine of its liquor stores.
State Liquor Division Director Jeffrey Anderson also told the Legislature’s budget-setting Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Tuesday that the agency needs more warehouse employees and pallet jacks because it’s selling more liquor.
The agency is seeking approval for a 6.8 percent increase in its budget to $22.8 million for fiscal year 2020. That’s about $600,000 more than recommended by Gov. Brad Little.
The agency distributed a record $78.5 million to various state entities in fiscal year 2018, with about 40 percent, or $31.5 million, going to the state’s general fund.
Most Read Local Stories
- Seattle’s first snow of the year wreaks havoc on traffic, cancels schools and flights WATCH
- Seattle's first snow of the season sticks around, closing schools again WATCH
- Live updates on school delays, traffic, outages from Seattle area's snowy Monday WATCH
- Low traffic means an easy launch of the Highway 99 tunnel under Seattle
- Sheriff’s use of courtroom camera to view juror’s notebook, lawyer’s notes sparks dismissal of criminal case
Anderson says he expects the agency to distribute nearly $1 billion to beneficiaries in the next decade.
Lawmakers will decide on the budget request in the coming weeks.