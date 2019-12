GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Trimet bus hit and killed a pedestrian in southeast Gresham, Oregon, early Tuesday morning.

KOIN reports the deadly crash occurred just before 5 a.m. Police say the out-of-service TriMet bus was traveling south suddenly stepped off the sidewalk and in front of the bus. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both streets were closed in both directions while the scene was investigated.