Firefighters couldn’t get into a charred Port Orchard house Saturday to check if anyone was inside.

More than seven hours after a fire engulfed a two-story house just outside Port Orchard early Saturday, fire and law-enforcement officials didn’t know whether anyone was still inside the charred building.

Firefighters couldn’t go in to check because the house was so badly damaged that it might collapse while they were inside, said Kitsap County Deputy Sherriff Scott Wilson. A private company brought in by officials had gone to a lumber yard and bought beams to shore up the roof and floor, Wilson said. That work was ongoing.

The call came in just after 3:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the house in the 3800 block of Southeast Castlewood Drive, they found the raging fire and a 60-year-old man who had managed to get out.

The man was taken to Harrison Medical Center.

Wilson said officials had not yet determined the cause of the fire.