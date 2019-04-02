FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A 65-year-old Fairbanks man died when he was crushed by a bulldozer on a remote road.

Alaska State Troopers say Robert Appleford died.

Hikers on Sunday found Appleford severely injured on the Rampart winter road.

They attempted lifesaving measures and called troopers, who responded with a helicopter.

Troopers determined that Appleford had been using a bulldozer to tow a housing unit to a mining claim.

Troopers say he apparently lost traction, got off the bulldozer and tried to unpin the skid trailer from its hitch. The bulldozer rolled backward, striking Appleford.

His body was transported to the state medical examiner’s office.