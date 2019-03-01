BOISE, Idaho (AP) — For the past 11 years the deaf executive director of the Idaho Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing has had to find a sign-language interpreter for meetings with lawmakers. The process can take days, sometimes forcing Steven Snow to miss important meetings on urgent issues.
The Idaho Press reports that now, for the first time, legislative budget-writers have approved funding so the council can hire a full-time interpreter.
Executive director Steven Snow didn’t ask for the funding, but mentioned the issue in response to questions from members of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee last month.
Members of the budget-writing committee were stunned by the situation. On Thursday, Idaho Falls Republican Wendy Horman proposed a budget for next year that includes roughly $90,000 for a full-time interpreter. The committee passed it unanimously.
Most Read Local Stories
- Jay Inslee announces climate-focused 2020 presidential run. Does he stand a chance? WATCH
- Melania Trump to visit Seattle-area tech company on Monday
- Pearl Jam announces $10.8 million to combat homelessness
- Alaska Airlines flight odor sickens passengers, crew
- Many Washington foster kids become homeless. Tennessee may have found a solution.
___
Information from: Idaho Press, http://www.idahopress.com