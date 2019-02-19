BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Legislature’s budget-setting committee has approved a 4.8 percent increase to $15 million for the governor’s Office of Species Conservation.
The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Tuesday approved the budget that includes $640,000 for salmon habitat grants.
About $13.5 million of the agency’s budget comes from federal money.
The state office works to protect and recover species listed under the federal Endangered Species Act.
