BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers on a budget-setting committee have voted unanimously to approve money for a new veterans home in northern Idaho.
The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee voted 20-0 Friday to approve a $78.5 million budget for the Idaho Division of Veterans Services that includes $42 million for a veterans home in Post Falls.
The federal government is paying about $28 million toward the cost of the new veterans home and the state is paying about $14 million in required matching funds.
The new veterans home will make four in the state. The other three are located in Boise, Lewiston and Pocatello.
The budget still has to pass the House and Senate and be approved by Gov. Brad Little.