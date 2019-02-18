BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Legislature’s budget-setting committee has approved about a 6 percent increase to $2.2 billion for public schools in grades kindergarten through 12th grade.

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Monday voted unanimously for the budget for fiscal year 2020 that must next clear the House and Senate, and be approved by the governor.

The budget includes about $50 million to pay for the fifth and final year of a program intended to boost teacher pay.

The budget also includes paying for an increase in student enrollment and paying for Gov. Brad Little’s literary proficiency program.

The budget doesn’t include about $3.5 million sought by Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra for a number of requested programs, including a math initiative, professional development for teachers and a program intended to keep students safe.