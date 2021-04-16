OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A brush fire in Oregon City has prompted “Go Now” evacuations for residents in about a dozen homes.

Clackamas Fire said on Twitter at about 2:10 p.m. Friday that crews were working to contain a fire on South Neibur Road and that people who live in 12 homes on Pam Drive and Redland Road should evacuate immediately.

The fire department also said people who live on Kraft Road, all cross streets and Edenwild Lane should get set to evacuate.

People who live in the area should be alert for changing evacuation levels, fire officials tweeted with a photo of firefighters at the blaze.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for fire danger in much of Northwest Oregon Friday because of unseasonably warm, dry, windy conditions.