LA PINE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have told some residents in central Oregon north of La Pine to leave their homes immediately because of a brush fire.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook the fire was reported Wednesday afternoon near Bridge Drive.

The evacuation orders were posted at about 3:45 p.m. for all residences on several roads in the Lazy River Subdivision north of Burgess Road. Deputies were in the area helping with evacuations.

It wasn’t immediately known how many homes were under evacuation orders.

The American Red Cross was opening an emergency shelter at the La Pine Community Center for evacuees.