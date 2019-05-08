LA PINE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities evacuated residents in central Oregon north of La Pine because of a brush fire that authorities say destroyed one residence.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook the fire was reported Wednesday afternoon near Bridge Drive.

The evacuation orders were posted at about 3:45 p.m. for all residences on several roads in the Lazy River Subdivision north of Burgess Road. Deputies were in the area helping with evacuations.

It wasn’t immediately known how many homes were under evacuation orders.

The sheriff’s office said at about 5:15 p.m. that the forward progress of the approximately 10-acre fire had been stopped. The sheriff’s office says one residence was destroyed, another was damaged and several homes were still threatened.

The American Red Cross opened an emergency shelter at the La Pine Community Center.