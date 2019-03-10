BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Four brothers who grew up in an Idaho community are building a youth sports complex in their hometown.
The Idaho Statesman reports the $3 million center in Nampa, to be called Mettle Sports, will open later this year.
The Keller brothers say it will grow a greater sense of community and unity.
Klint and Kim Keller own dental offices in Nampa. Troy Keller is an attorney in Salt Lake City. Brett Keller is CEO of Priceline.com.
Three of the four brothers spoke Friday at a groundbreaking ceremony.
The 33,000-square-foot (3065-sq. meter) complex will feature four full-sized basketball courts, a dance studio, and a speed and agility center.
Mettle Sports will be the new home of Crash the Boards Basketball Tournaments, which host 24 weekend tournaments each year.
Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com