BEND, Ore. (AP) — An 8-year-old boy was critically injured in a skiing accident at Mt. Bachelor over the weekend.

The Bulletin reported Monday that the boy was transported off the mountain by helicopter on Saturday afternoon and then flown to St. Charles Bend Medical Center.

An onsite doctor provided immediate care at the resort. The nature of the child’s injuries weren’t immediately available.

Skiers and snowboarders reported unusually icy conditions at the ski area on Saturday. Mt. Bachelor was closed on Sunday.

Four people have died on Mt. Bachelor since 2018, including two in one day that year.