SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — Firefighters found a 2-year-old boy dead during a blaze in an Idaho house.
Authorities say two adults in the Sandpoint home escaped early Saturday’s fire through a window. By the time firefighters were able to reach the toddler, he was dead in his upstairs bedroom.
KREM-TV reports a community memorial site in downtown Sandpoint is being planned for the boy.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
