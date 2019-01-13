SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — Firefighters found a 2-year-old boy dead during a blaze in an Idaho house.

Authorities say two adults in the Sandpoint home escaped early Saturday’s fire through a window. By the time firefighters were able to reach the toddler, he was dead in his upstairs bedroom.

KREM-TV reports a community memorial site in downtown Sandpoint is being planned for the boy.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.