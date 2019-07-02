KENAI, Alaska (AP) — A Kenai Peninsula Borough assemblyman plans to introduce an ordinance that could end invocations at assembly meetings, which last month included one offered by a member of the Satanic Temple.

KSRM-radio reports Assemblyman Willy Dunne on Tuesday night will introduce an ordinance asking voters if the borough should repeal the invocation provision.

Dunne in a memo says many residents have requested that the prayers end.

Assembly policy says invocations are presented to meet spiritual needs of assembly members. Dunne says recent invocations have instead resulted in controversy and divisive actions.

The Alaska Supreme Court in October ruled that the borough could not limit prayers to representatives of groups with an established presence on the Kenai Peninsula.

The policy was changed in November to allow anyone to offer invocations.