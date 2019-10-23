TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Members of a southern Idaho family were looking through an elderly relative’s belongings when they got a couple of surprises: two World War II-era grenades.

The Times-News reports one grenade was found Thursday tucked inside a shadow box, and another was stored among other items of memorabilia belonging to the 94-year-old former soldier.

J.P. O’Donnell with the Twin Falls Police Bomb Squad said the man’s son-in-law did a bit of research before calling in authorities for help.

The grenade in the shadow box was inert, but the other was believed to be a live military ordnance.

The Mountain Home Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was contacted, and the grenade was detonated at the local landfill on Friday.

