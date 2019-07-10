BOISE, Idaho (AP) — City officials say Boise is installing facial recognition technology at its city halls to keep “banned people” out of the government buildings.

Mayor David Bieter’s spokesman Mike Journee says the city will spend $52,000 to install the technology at Boise City Hall and City Hall West in an effort to identify people who enter either building in violation of legal no-contact orders.

No one is currently banned from City Hall. Journee says the technology will likely be in use by the end of 2019.

At least two U.S. cities have banned facial recognition technology over concerns that that the real-time surveillance technology could be misused or that it could violate civil rights. Journee says the facial data collected by Boise’s system will not be stored and will not be connected to any police database or criminal records.