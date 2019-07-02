BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Boise State University track champion has chosen to give up her final season of college eligibility and become a professional athlete.

The Idaho Statesman reported Tuesday that Allie Ostrander hired an agent Sunday and is negotiating a contract.

Ostrander won three consecutive collegiate national titles in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, including a school record-setting performance last month.

Agent Ray Flynn says Ostrander will concentrate on preparing for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Flynn says she has not yet decided what event she will pursue at the professional level.

She finished the year ranked in the national collegiate top 20 in three distances, including first in the 10,000 meters.

A former high school star in Kenai, Alaska, Ostrander graduated from Boise State in May.

