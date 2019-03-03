BOISE, Idaho (AP) — College students in Idaho are searching for the remains of inmates buried at a penitentiary decades ago.

KBOI-TV reports the Idaho Historical Society asked the geophysics club at Boise State University for help with filling in some gaps in cemetery records. The society has records for 55 people buried in the cemetery but they believe there are unrecorded burials.

KREM-TV reports the Old Idaho Penitentiary operated from 1872 to 1973. The earliest grave marker is from 1880 and the last known man buried there was in 1967.

The students are using data from ground-penetrating radar to determine if there are any unmarked graves. Associate Professor Dylan Mikesell says they’re looking for anything that isn’t naturally occurring in the soil such as a coffin.