BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Boise State freshman guard has been arrested and charged with two misdemeanors.

Ada County Sherriff’s online arrest records show Jaycson Bereal was booked early Sunday and charged with battery and a loitering charge involving a minor loitering at premises that sell alcohol.

His father Jaycson Bereal Sr. tells the Idaho Press details are unclear but it’s a misunderstanding they hope gets worked out soon.

The 19-year-old Bereal is redshirting this season. He hasn’t attended the past few games to focus on schoolwork.

A Boise State official says a statement is expected later Sunday.

The 6-foot-6 guard was a highly-touted prospect out of Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

