BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Vatican has defrocked an Idaho priest who was convicted of possessing violent and extreme child pornography last year.

The Idaho Statesman reports the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise announced Saturday that W. Thomas Faucher was laicized. The decision means the church has stripped him of the title of priest and banned him from serving as a member of the clergy.

Bishop Peter Christensen said in a prepared statement that the news of Faucher’s laicization was anticipated, and yet saddening for the Diocese of Boise.

Prosecutors said they found more than 2,000 photos and videos depicting child sexual abuse on Faucher’s computer and phone, including depictions of torture. Prosecutors also said they found evidence of online conversations in which Faucher discussed his desire to rape and kill infants and children. Faucher’s attorney claimed some of the evidence was simply Faucher engaging in “role playing.”

Faucher was sentenced in December to 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

___

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com