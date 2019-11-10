BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise police are investigating the death of a driver who crashed into a tree at an intersection.

Police say the male driver died at a hospital, where he was taken following the single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon at the intersection of North Orchard Street and West Fairview Avenue.

Police say the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and no one else was injured.

According to police, the driver was heading east on Fairview when his vehicle veered into westbound lanes, then through the intersection at Orchard before slamming into the tree at the northwest corner.