MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — A 24-year-old Boise man authorities say is responsible for the death of a 78-year-old woman in an October traffic collision in Meridian has been arrested on suspicion of felony vehicular manslaughter.

Tanner Illi was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked into the Ada County Jail and later released. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Police say Illi on Oct. 24 was traveling at a high rate of speed in a 2003 Chevrolet pickup when he turned left from a non-turning lane and collided with a Hyundai passenger car, killing Sally Weiskircher of Meridian.

The 55-year-old driver of the car was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and later released. A 1-year-old boy in a car seat was not injured.

It’s not clear from online records if Illi has an attorney.