BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The American Bar Association has granted accreditation to a Boise-based law school.

Concordia University-Portland announced in 2007 it would open a law school in downtown Boise. The first class opened with 75 students in 2012.

But in 2014 the bar association announced with was withholding accreditation while “fact finders” took a closer look. The school received provisional accreditation in 2015.

Law schools must be accredited by the association for graduates to take the bar exam in many states, including Idaho.

Concordia University School of Law announced Friday that the association granted full approval.

Completing law school normally takes three years, and the delay prompted 55 second- and third-year students to leave Concordia for the University of Idaho Law School. Other students took a leave of absence from Concordia.