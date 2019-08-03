BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials at Boise High School in southwestern Idaho want the mascot’s name changed.

Officials tell the Idaho Statesman in a story on Saturday they hope to change the name from Braves to Brave.

The plan will be presented at a Boise School District board meeting on Aug. 12.

Boise High Principal Robb Thompson says he wants the new name in place by Aug. 19 so it can be used for the 2019-2020 school year.

But Thompson says it will take three to five years to change uniforms and imagery on campus.

Last month Teton High School in eastern Idaho voted to retire its Redskins mascot.

The Shoshone-Bannock tribes in June submitted a position paper to the Idaho State Board of Education asking that the state ban Native American mascots.

___

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com