BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — The body of a southwest Alaska man missing since October has been recovered from a river.

Alaska State Troopers say a body tentatively identified as 21-year-old Wassillie Keene was found floating Saturday in the Johnson River about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) up from the Kuskokwim River.

Keene was last seen Oct. 24 as he operated his boat alone near the confluence of the Kasigluk and Johnson rivers. He was reported missing Oct. 25 and his boat was recovered.

Troopers found Keene’s wallet and identification in a pocket.

The body has been sent to the state medical examiner in Anchorage for a positive identification and an autopsy.