SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of an man who fell hundreds of feet just before reaching the summit of Three Fingered Jack in Oregon’s Cascade Range.

Deputies and search crews responded around 1 p.m. Sunday to a report of a hiker who fell from the mountain located around 71 miles (114 kilometers) east of Sweet Home, according to officials from the Linn County Sheriff’s office.

A witness said the man, identified as 19-year-old Todd Adelman of Aumsville, was climbing when rocks gave way causing him to fall, the Statesman Journal reported.

Adelman was found at the bottom of the cliff where he was pronounced dead. Responders worked through the night to carry Adelman out of the remote area.

Three Fingered Jack is a popular place for technical mountaineers, though it is known to have poor rock quality and steep cliffs near the summit, authorities said.