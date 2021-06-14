SWANVILLE, Maine (AP) — The body of a missing Oregon man was found in a Maine lake on Monday, authorities said.

Maine Game Wardens said they located the body of Christopher Friedrich, 41, of Springfield, Oregon, in about 30 feet (9.1 meters) of water about a half mile north of the Swan Lake boat launch in the area of Swanville. A search had been going on for six days previous to the discovery of the body.

Friedrich’s girlfriend first reported him missing on June 8. The warden service said they were able to trace a floating kayak back to Friedrich, whose vehicle was found at the boat launch.

Friedrich had last had contact with family members on June 5.