ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska state medical examiner says a body recovered from the Susitna River was that of a missing 76-year-old Kentucky fisherman.

William “Bill” Hartlage of Louisville disappeared last month while fly fishing.

A family member on June 27 told Alaska State Troopers that Hartlage left to fish at the mouth of Willow Creek, which dumps into the Susitna, and did not return.

Two boat crews and a helicopter launched a search that night. A ground search followed the next day.

A boater on July 9 found Hartlage’s partially submerged body about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) upstream of Deshka Landing. State troopers recovered the body.