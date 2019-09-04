SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a 21-year-old man has been recovered on Mount Jefferson more than three years after he was reported missing.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Riley Zickel was reported missing on July 30, 2016 after not returning from the Mount Jefferson Wilderness Area where he had been on an overnight hike.

At the time, the sheriff’s office says hundreds of people covered over 350 miles (560 kilometers) searching for him.

About three weeks ago the sheriff’s office was contacted by climbers who believed they had located Zickel’s body in a glacial area above Jefferson Park.

The sheriff’s office says the area is extremely steep with loose rocks and rock avalanches.

County Search and Rescue, Corvallis Mountain Rescue, the Civil Air Patrol, and the United States Forest Service planned the recovery mission which happened Tuesday.