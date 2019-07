MURPHY, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have identified an Oregon man who drowned while fishing in the Snake River in southwestern Idaho.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday released the name of 42-year-old Aaron James Link of Ontario, Oregon.

Authorities say he was fishing near the Swan Falls Dam late Saturday night or early Sunday morning when he fell into the swift-moving water.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says his body was recovered Tuesday.