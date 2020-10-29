MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (AP) — The body of a 27-year-old missing climber has been found on Mount Hood, authorities said.

Austin Mishler’s body was found at about 2 p.m. Thursday in a crevasse at about 9400 feet (112,800 meters) elevation on Mount Hood’s north side, The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Because of weather conditions, authorities plan to retrieve his body on Friday.

The Bend resident described as an experienced climber had been camping on the mountain Monday night and was scheduled to return home Tuesday. He was reported missing on Tuesday when he didn’t return and hadn’t communicated with friends and family.

On Wednesday, a search and rescue aircraft found a tent believed to belong to him. Another search team reached the tent on foot Thursday but found it empty. The search continued both from the air and on the ground Thursday afternoon.