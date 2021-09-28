MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Police found the body of a man in a refrigerator in east Medford and three men have been arrested, authorities said.

Police said they found the body of 24-year-old Aaron Stitt “inside of a closed refrigerator” at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, The Mail Tribune reported. That’s according to a Medford police affidavit filed Monday that has since been sealed in Jackson County Circuit Court records.

Brycen Scofield, Austin McLeod, and Dylan McLeod were arrested in connection with Stitt’s death. It wasn’t immediately known if the accused have lawyers to speak for them.

A common thread in the affidavit was that the suspects allegedly planned to rob Stitt after he was invited to Scofield’s apartment.

The three men are facing charges of second-degree murder, second-degree abuse of a corpse and other charges.

The charges accuse the three men of using “a hammer and/or wrench” during Stitt’s homicide, according to a document filed Monday by the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, and later concealing, removing or destroying evidence that the DA’s office described as “blood, bloody clothing and weapons.”

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that skull fractures found on the victim were “consistent with being struck by a hammer,” according to the police affidavit.