Divers recovered the body Wednesday of a 22-year-old Leavenworth man who went missing Tuesday after jumping into the Columbia River.

Liam Gillikin’s body was found where witnesses saw him jump into the river, about 10 miles south of Malaga near Crescent Bar, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

Gillikin jumped into the river from a 50- to 60-foot-tall cliff, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities were notified at 7:37 p.m. Tuesday that he did not resurface.

Rescue teams sent to the area on the Fourth couldn’t find his body.

The King County Sheriff’s Office provided divers in the search. No foul play is suspected, and the Kittitas County Coroner will provide an official cause of death.