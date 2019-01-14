Share story

By
The Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An autopsy has been ordered for the body of a man found near North Pole.

Alaska State Troopers say the man may have died of exposure and that alcohol may have been a factor.

Troopers shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday received a call of the man near Badger Road north of North Pole.

The man’s name and age were not released.

