ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An autopsy has been ordered for the body of a man found near North Pole.

Alaska State Troopers say 52-year-old Victor Stockton of North Pole may have died of exposure.

Troopers shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday received a call that a man had been found near Badger Road north of North Pole.

Troopers say alcohol may have been a factor in Stockton’s death.

They say their investigation continues.