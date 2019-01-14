ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An autopsy has been ordered for the body of a man found near North Pole.
Alaska State Troopers say 52-year-old Victor Stockton of North Pole may have died of exposure.
Troopers shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday received a call that a man had been found near Badger Road north of North Pole.
Troopers say alcohol may have been a factor in Stockton’s death.
They say their investigation continues.