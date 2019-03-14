BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — A person was found dead after a house in Beaverton, Oregon, caught fire.
KOIN reports that Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue screws responded to the blaze shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday.
Firefighters were able to knock down the flames quickly, which was contained to one room. Afterward, crews found the body inside the room that was on fire.
Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are responding to help with the death investigation.
The cause of the fire is also under investigation.